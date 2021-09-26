Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Prince George’s Co. fourth gun homicide since Friday

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

September 26, 2021, 10:33 PM

Sunday night, police confirmed a man has died after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland.

It was the fourth shooting-related homicide in the Prince George’s County since Friday and the sixth shooting.

Police said the shooting happened before 7 p.m. at a parking lot on St. Barnabas Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A police spokesperson said this was the fourth shooting-related homicide in the county. According to reporting from WTOP, 97 homicides have happened in the county, surpassing the total number of homicides in 2020.

WTOP can confirm at least 6 nonfatal shootings have been reported in Prince George’s county since Friday.

