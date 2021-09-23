Girl struck by car in front of Riverdale school

A young girl, believed to be 14, was struck by a car in front of Parkdale High School in Riverdale Thursday morning.

A girl, believed to be 14, was struck by a car in front of Parkdale High School in Riverdale, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Mike Yourishin, a spokesman for Prince George’s Fire Department, said the teen was struck just after 7 a.m.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The girl is conscious, alert and breathing, according to Prince George’s Fire.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene and witnesses of the collision are being interviewed.

Good Luck Road was closed but has since reopened.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.