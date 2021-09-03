Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
3 juveniles injured, 1 arrested in Prince George’s County

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 26, 2021, 8:51 PM

The Metro Transit Police Department said three people under 18 were taken to the hospital following a shooting at the Branch Avenue Station in Maryland.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 5:15 p.m. Four people appear to have exited the station together ahead of the shooting.

The department also confirmed that another juvenile is a suspect and currently in custody.

The bus loop is closed until the investigation concludes. Metro expects no impact to rail service at this time.

This is a developing story. Follow WTOP for more updates.

