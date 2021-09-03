3 juveniles injured, 1 arrested in Prince George’s County

The Metro Transit Police Department said three people under 18 were taken to the hospital following a shooting at the Branch Avenue Station in Maryland.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at 5:15 p.m. Four people appear to have exited the station together ahead of the shooting.

The department also confirmed that another juvenile is a suspect and currently in custody.

The bus loop is closed until the investigation concludes. Metro expects no impact to rail service at this time.

