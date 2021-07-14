Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
U.Md.: Power outage at university caused by Purple Line project

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 14, 2021, 3:42 PM

The University of Maryland experienced a brief power outage Wednesday morning as a result of the Purple Line project, a spokesperson for the university said in a statement.

The loss of power to the university did not interrupt the schedule of classes, and accommodations were made for staff working in the buildings affected by the outage, the statement said.

The university is checking to make sure emergency systems are operating as planned, and crews are attempting to restore normal operations.

The Purple Line is a 16-mile light-rail line with 21 stations extending from Bethesda, in Montgomery County, to New Carrollton, in Prince George’s County, and includes a stop at the university.

