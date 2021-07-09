Six Flags mass vaccination site to close in Bowie, but vaccine remains widely available in Md.

With the announcement that 70% of adults in Prince George's County, Maryland, are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, the state mass vaccination site at Six Flags America, in Bowie, is closing July 10.

Earlier this year, more than a dozen mass vaccination locations helped people in Maryland get inoculated but only three will remain as of Saturday.

Of those, the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital site is due to stand down in August; the Frederick site, on Oak Street, does not currently have a close date as it is based on demand; and the Maryland Fairgrounds, in Timonium, is scheduled to operate through July 21, but may offer vaccines at events throughout the summer, a Department of Health spokesman said.

There is no shortage of locations where people can get the vaccines. Vaccination clinics or pharmacy locations offering shots can be found on a map or by ZIP code on the state website.

And baseball fans can get the shot at Baltimore Orioles games, where COVID-19 testing also is available.

On Friday, the Maryland Department of Health said its partnership with the team will continue until the end of the regular season. People getting vaccinations will also receive two free ticket vouchers good for a home game for the rest of the season.

Both the vaccinations and COVID-19 tests are available from an hour before each home game through the first two-and-a-half hours or the end of the eighth inning, whichever comes first. They’re being offered on the lower concourse across from Section 26.

“The Orioles are proud to support the Maryland Department of Health in making COVID-19 testing and vaccinations more accessible,” said Greg Bader, the Orioles’ senior vice president for administration and experience, in a news release.

“As one of the premier family and entertainment destinations in the region, Oriole Park is the perfect venue to support this initiative and shared goal of helping all Marylanders get vaccinated,” he said.

