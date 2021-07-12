Maryland native is working to make dance more diverse

Zuri Foreman, owner of The Foreman Arts School, is signing up disadvantaged youth for dance lessons.

She began dancing at age 3 after seeing an ad in a newspaper with girl dancers in costumes and cute little shoes. She pointed to the ad and said to her mother, “Mommie, I want to do that. Sign me up for that.”

A dancer was born.

Decades later, Zuri Foreman, owner of The Foreman Arts School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is signing up disadvantaged youth for dance lessons.

The school offers scholarships and reduced-price dance classes, along with mentorships and professional training to children of color throughout the county from ages 2-and-a-half to 17.

As a diverse dancer, Foreman teaches a variety of styles including tap, jazz, ballet, modern, hip hop and contemporary dance. But the Bowie native’s specialty is tap.

“I grew up as a rhythm tapper and was also introduced to Broadway tap in college,” she said, adding she was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to take dance classes growing up.

But: “Once I got into the industry, I realized that was not the case for everyone. I was often the only woman of color on stage,” she said.

Foreman said she’s on a mission to train children in the community, so “that they can be represented and showcased on stages everywhere.”

Foreman attended Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville. She studied dance at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.