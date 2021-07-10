Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » County leaders across the…

County leaders across the nation come together in Prince George’s Co.

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

July 10, 2021, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

County officials from across the nation are gathering in Prince George’s County, Maryland, this weekend to discuss issues counties are facing.

The National Association of Counties, which represents 3,069 counties throughout the country, is holding its 2021 annual conference in-person and virtually from July 9 to July 12 in Prince George’s.

It’s featuring speakers such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

NACO Communication Director Paul Guequierre told WTOP, “This conference is county leaders from across the country coming together for the first time, for all of us, since before the pandemic began.”

Last year’s conference was canceled and NACO was able to hold part of the originally planned event virtually. He said normally NACO annual conferences take three years to plan, but this year’s conference was planned in three months.

He said that county leaders talk about the issues they’re collectively facing: “So that could be political, could be economic, could be cyber security, any issue that counties are facing, we’ll talk about here.”

The main theme this year is COVID-19 recovery. The American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed back in March, included $65.1 billion in aid for counties across the country.

“It was the largest federal investment in counties ever,” Guequierre said. “So this is a great time for county leaders to come together to discuss what they’re doing back home in their counties, in terms of recovering from COVID-19, both on the public health front and the economic recovery front.”

He said that although a large focus of the conference will be on COVID-19, other issues such as infrastructure will also be a focus.

“All of the issues that counties face did not go away when COVID came,” Guequierre said.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report. 

Hannah Parker

Hannah Parker is a writer and editor for WTOP. She is most interested in covering social issues in the D.C. area and is always looking for news tips and story ideas.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up