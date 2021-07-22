Prince George’s Co. faces bus driver shortage, encourages drivers to apply

Like many local school systems, Prince George’s County Public Schools is facing a bus driver shortage -- and just weeks before the school year starts. The school system needs to hire at least 200 drivers.

Rudy Saunders, director of transportation for the county’s schools, said the school system needs to hire at least 200 drivers.

Saunders said a driver does not need to have their Commercial Drivers License prior to applying for the job.

“We help them to do the classroom section, where they learn the rules and procedures, and we even have drivers trained who take them out on buses to work on the behind-the-wheel section,” he said.

Starting pay for a school bus driver in Prince George’s County is just over $19 an hour and can grow to about $38 an hour.

Saunders said prior to the pandemic, the school system faced a driver shortage, and that’s only gotten worse now.

He adds that health and safety precautions will be in place on buses this fall. Riders will be required to wear masks and strict sanitation procedures will be in place.

Getting enough drivers is really important to the school system and community, Saunders said.

“This is probably the most significant job in the school system because teachers do great lessons and you know principals put together great schools, but if we don’t get them there, no one will know,” he said.

For more information or to apply, visit the county’s schools website.