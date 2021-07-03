3 children dead after Prince George’s Co. town house blaze

"Words like nightmare and tragedy are being used, if they're even strong enough, for what we're finding out this morning," WTOP's John Domen said from the scene in Hillcrest Heights.

Three children under the age of 12 are dead after a fire tore through a Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, town house early Monday morning.

Prince George’s County first responders were called to a two-story town house at 2414 Iverson St. just before 2:30 a.m. for a fire. Firefighters arrived to flames busting from the building’s windows and rushed inside amid reports of people trapped.

Three children lost their lives as a result of the blaze, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said. One was found dead within the house, while the other two later died at a hospital. All three were under the age of 12, WTOP’s John Domen reported.

“Words like nightmare and tragedy are being used, if they’re even strong enough, for what we’re finding out this morning,” Domen said.

Two adults and one child who survived the fire are displaced and receiving assistance from county emergency officials. One firefighter and one resident were treated for minor burns.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

WTOP’s John Domen reported from Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.