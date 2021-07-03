Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 3 children dead after…

3 children dead after Prince George’s Co. town house blaze

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

July 19, 2021, 7:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Prince George’s County crews battled a fire burning through this town house at 2414 Iverson St. on Monday morning. Three people lost their lives. (Courtesy PGFD)

Three children under the age of 12 are dead after a fire tore through a Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, town house early Monday morning.

Prince George’s County first responders were called to a two-story town house at 2414 Iverson St. just before 2:30 a.m. for a fire. Firefighters arrived to flames busting from the building’s windows and rushed inside amid reports of people trapped.

Three children lost their lives as a result of the blaze, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said. One was found dead within the house, while the other two later died at a hospital. All three were under the age of 12, WTOP’s John Domen reported.

“Words like nightmare and tragedy are being used, if they’re even strong enough, for what we’re finding out this morning,” Domen said.

Two adults and one child who survived the fire are displaced and receiving assistance from county emergency officials. One firefighter and one resident were treated for minor burns.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

WTOP’s John Domen reported from Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up