1 man dead, 4 injured in Adelphi shooting

A man is dead, and four others were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting happened after midnight outside a home in Metzerott Road near New Hampshire Avenue in Adelphi.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found five men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other four men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect but said that there’s no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

