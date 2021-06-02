CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 victims in Prince…

2 victims in Prince George’s Co. apartment shooting identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 7, 2021, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have identified the two men killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in East Riverdale, Maryland, over the weekend.

Jose Velasquez Lemos, 20, and Hilber Martinez Velasquez, 20, both from the Edmonston area, were shot dead Saturday morning, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities said officers arrived at the apartment in the 5300 block of Hamilton Street and found Velasquez Lemos and Martinez Velasquez suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:40 a.m. Both  were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to identify suspects and a motive.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device).

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up