2 victims in Prince George’s Co. apartment shooting identified

Police have identified the two men killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in East Riverdale, Maryland, over the weekend.

Jose Velasquez Lemos, 20, and Hilber Martinez Velasquez, 20, both from the Edmonston area, were shot dead Saturday morning, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities said officers arrived at the apartment in the 5300 block of Hamilton Street and found Velasquez Lemos and Martinez Velasquez suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:40 a.m. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to identify suspects and a motive.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device).

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.