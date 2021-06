Two men are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in East Riverdale, Maryland, Saturday morning.

Listen now to WTOP News

Two men are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in East Riverdale, Maryland, Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County police said it happened around 8 a.m. at Hamilton Street near Edmonston Road.

When officers arrived at the apartment they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they’re still investigating the incident and searching for suspects.

See the general location of the shooting below.