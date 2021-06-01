CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
1 killed in Temple Hills shooting

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 10, 2021, 12:43 AM

A man was killed in a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:20 p.m. on Joel Lane in Temple Hills.

They arrived to find an unidentified man in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

In a follow-up tweet, police said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident, and they remain at the scene investigating the case.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

