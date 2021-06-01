1 killed in Temple Hills shooting

A man was shot and killed in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:20 p.m. on Joel Lane in Temple Hills.

They arrived to find an unidentified man in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Around 9:20 pm officers responded to the 5400 block of Joel Lane for a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/vD1TejBN5X — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 10, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, police said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident, and they remain at the scene investigating the case.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.