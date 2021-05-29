MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Woman killed in Fort Washington shooting

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 29, 2021, 3:08 AM

A woman is death after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday night.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Old Fort Road between Caltor Lane and Allentown Road in Fort Washington.

Prince George’s County police say they found the woman with gunshot wounds inside a home.

She died at the scene. Her identity was not released.

According to detectives, the preliminary investigation indicates that it was a targeted shooting and there is no longer a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of where the shooting took place is shown below. 

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

