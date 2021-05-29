Woman killed in Fort Washington shooting

A woman is death after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday night.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Old Fort Road between Caltor Lane and Allentown Road in Fort Washington.

Prince George’s County police say they found the woman with gunshot wounds inside a home.

She died at the scene. Her identity was not released.

According to detectives, the preliminary investigation indicates that it was a targeted shooting and there is no longer a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of where the shooting took place is shown below.