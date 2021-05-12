CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man killed in hit-and-run…

Man killed in hit-and-run near Joint Base Andrews

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

May 12, 2021, 1:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after being hit by a car near Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm last night on Allentown Road between Leon Street and Auth Road in Camp Springs.

When officers arrived to the scene, the man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince George’s County police say the driver fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up