Man killed in hit-and-run near Joint Base Andrews

A man is dead after being hit by a car near Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm last night on Allentown Road between Leon Street and Auth Road in Camp Springs.

When officers arrived to the scene, the man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince George’s County police say the driver fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.