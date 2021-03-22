CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » With 4 stations set…

With 4 stations set to be rebuilt, Metro details riders’ options

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

March 22, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Probably best to start with the good news: Improvements are on the way for the Greenbelt, College Park-U.Md., Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville stations along the Green and Yellow lines in Maryland.

Which brings us to the bad news — closures. They’re set to begin May 29 and run through Sept. 6. There will be no Green or Yellow Line service north of Fort Totten. Yellow Line trains will run between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square; Green Line trains will run between Branch Avenue and Fort Totten.

So on Monday, Metro announced how it plans to keep customers moving while that reconstruction is underway. Free shuttle bus service will be available at the closed stations as follows:

  • Limited-stop service between Greenbelt, College Park-U.Md. and Fort Totten every 6 to 10 minutes.
  • Limited-stop service between Prince George’s Plaza, West Hyattsville and Fort Totten every 6 to 10 minutes.
  • Local service between Greenbelt, College Park-U, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville every 15 minutes.

Metro also reminds riders that they have other options via Metrobus.

Parking will be free at those four stations during the closures, but parking at two of them — West Hyattsville and Greenbelt — will be limited.

The station closures are part of Metro’s Platform Improvement Project, which is rebuilding the outdoor platforms at 20 stations to make them more accessible while addressing both safety and structural problems.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up