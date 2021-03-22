With 4 stations set to be rebuilt, Metro details riders’ options

Improvements are on the way for the Greenbelt, College Park-U.Md., Prince George's Plaza and West Hyattsville stations along the Green and Yellow lines. Here's how Metro plans to keep customers moving while that is under way.

Probably best to start with the good news: Improvements are on the way for the Greenbelt, College Park-U.Md., Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville stations along the Green and Yellow lines in Maryland.

Which brings us to the bad news — closures. They’re set to begin May 29 and run through Sept. 6. There will be no Green or Yellow Line service north of Fort Totten. Yellow Line trains will run between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square; Green Line trains will run between Branch Avenue and Fort Totten.

So on Monday, Metro announced how it plans to keep customers moving while that reconstruction is underway. Free shuttle bus service will be available at the closed stations as follows:

Limited-stop service between Greenbelt, College Park-U.Md. and Fort Totten every 6 to 10 minutes.

Limited-stop service between Prince George’s Plaza, West Hyattsville and Fort Totten every 6 to 10 minutes.

Local service between Greenbelt, College Park-U, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville every 15 minutes.

Metro also reminds riders that they have other options via Metrobus.

Parking will be free at those four stations during the closures, but parking at two of them — West Hyattsville and Greenbelt — will be limited.

The station closures are part of Metro’s Platform Improvement Project, which is rebuilding the outdoor platforms at 20 stations to make them more accessible while addressing both safety and structural problems.