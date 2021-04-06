CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Shots fired in Prince…

Shots fired in Prince George’s Co. sexual assault

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 7:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a reported sexual assault that led to shots fired.

It happened Tuesday morning around 2:15 a.m. on Sheriff Road, in Fairmount Heights.

Police said a woman claimed she had been sexually assaulted by a man. She went to an officer who was working security at a nearby business for help.

The officer tried to confront the suspect, and at some point in the encounter, shots were fired. It is unclear who shot at who. There were no injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement. Tips can be provided to police in Prince George’s County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or texting PGPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA faces pivotal moment with EHR after months of lingering usability problems

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

USPS earns 91% approval in IG survey despite pandemic challenges

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up