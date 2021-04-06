Shots fired in Prince George’s Co. sexual assault

Prince George's County police are investigating a reported sexual assault that led to shots fired.

It happened Tuesday morning around 2:15 a.m. on Sheriff Road, in Fairmount Heights.

Police said a woman claimed she had been sexually assaulted by a man. She went to an officer who was working security at a nearby business for help.

The officer tried to confront the suspect, and at some point in the encounter, shots were fired. It is unclear who shot at who. There were no injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement. Tips can be provided to police in Prince George’s County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or texting PGPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637).