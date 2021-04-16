Pedestrian struck on BW Parkway in Cheverly

A pedestrian was struck on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes near Landover Road, according to authorities.

A U.S. Park Police spokesperson said the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported all lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway were open again to traffic by 6:49 a.m.

The incident is under investigation.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.