Pedestrian struck on BW Parkway in Cheverly

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 16, 2021, 8:34 AM

A pedestrian was struck on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes near Landover Road, according to authorities.

A U.S. Park Police spokesperson said the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported all lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway were open again to traffic by 6:49 a.m.

The incident is under investigation.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

