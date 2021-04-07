CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Pedestrian struck, killed on Suitland Parkway

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 7, 2021, 12:46 PM

A person was killed when they were struck by a car on Naylor Road Wednesday morning.

A U.S. Park Police spokesperson said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., and the driver remained on the scene.

Suitland Parkway was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation but reopened at about 8:20 a.m.

Below is a map of the area.

