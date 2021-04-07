Pedestrian struck, killed on Suitland Parkway

A person was killed when they were struck by a car on Naylor Road Wednesday morning.
A U.S. Park Police spokesperson said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., and the driver remained on the scene.
Suitland Parkway was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation but reopened at about 8:20 a.m.
Below is a map of the area.
