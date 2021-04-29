CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lift outdoor dining restrictions | New mass vaccination site in Howard Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ATV crash that left 1 critically injured brings attention to common DC-area problem

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

April 29, 2021, 2:54 PM

A crash that left a person in critical condition is drawing attention to a problem that’s all too common in the D.C. area: the presence of illegal all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on local roads.

“It doesn’t matter the season, the month, the year or anything. We’re dealing with this in our region… where they’re constantly in the roadways,” said Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Kyndle Johnson.

The crash Wednesday that badly injured an ATV rider also involved an SUV.

It happened in the Friendly area, in southern Prince George’s County, on Allentown Road near Stonesboro Road around 6 p.m.

Johnson had advice for drivers who encounter ATVs and dirt bikes.

“We just ask that if anybody sees them in the roadway, please don’t interact with them. We do understand that they do things in the roadways that aren’t safe and can cause accidents. We ask that (drivers) be vigilant and if you see them, please call the police,” she said.

No one was arrested after the Wednesday accident and the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

