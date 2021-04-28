CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Millions miss 2nd vaccine | Tips for airport travel | In-person school in Md. next year | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Charging docs: Pregnant woman killed in Prince George’s Co. was threatened before shooting

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 2:47 PM

Police believe a pregnant woman killed last week in Prince George’s County was threatened by the father of her baby, who’s one of three people now charged in connection with her shooting death, according to charging documents.

A witness told police that Jay-Lyn Quinones was threatened by the father of her baby because he did not believe it was his child, according to the court documents.

Michael Johnson is listed as the father of the baby in court documents.

Michael Johnson, his brother Malik Johnson, and Bianca McDuffie have been arrested and charged in shooting and killing Quinones and injuring her unborn baby, who was delivered by emergency surgery. Quinones was six months pregnant when she was shot April 20.

The three are also charged in the shooting of a woman who was with Quinones at the time and was wounded.

The witness told police that Michael Johnson had made threats to kill Quinones and the other woman. The woman told police that she had known Malik Johnson for about a year, according to the documents.

The documents also said that the woman showed police a photo of Malik from Instagram that showed him at the location of the murder just hours earlier, and that Michael Johnson and Malik Johnson deleted their Instagram accounts after the murder in an attempt to elude police.

Quinones and the woman were crossing Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland, when they were shot.

Police said they believe Malik Johnson to be the shooter.

Malik Johnson has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Quinones, and two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder in the shooting of the woman and Quinones’ baby.

Michael Johnson and Bianca McDuffie have been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact for allegedly helping Malik Johnson evade arrest after the shooting.

