3 charged in shooting death of pregnant 18-year-old in Prince George’s Co.

Three people have been charged in the shooting death of a pregnant 18-year-old in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on April 20.

According to police, J’Lyn Quinones, who was pregnant, and another woman were crossing Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue when they were shot.

They ran down Southern Avenue into D.C. looking for help. A D.C. police officer saw the pair at the intersection of Rail Street and Southern Avenue and rushed them to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Quinones died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Her baby was delivered during surgery and is expected to survive.

The other victim was also treated and police said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

On Sunday, Prince George’s County police arrested 21-year-old Malik Johnson and his brother, 22-year-old Michael Johnson. Both brothers’ last known address was in Southeast D.C. A third suspect, 23-year-old Bianca McDuffie, of Southeast D.C., was also arrested.

Police said they believe Malik Johnson to be the shooter. They also said they believe that Michael Johnson was involved with Quinones and could be the baby’s father.

Malik has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Quinones, and two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder in the shooting of the surviving victim and Quinones’ baby.

Michael Johnson and Bianca McDuffie have been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact for allegedly helping Malik evade arrest after the shooting.

All three were found in McDuffie’s home. They are being held in D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County.