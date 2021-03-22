Two dead in roll-over crash in Prince George’s Co.

Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a roll-over crash in Prince George's County.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Beaver Dam Road.

All lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Greenbelt Road.

County fire say four people were in the car that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of BW Parkway.

Two died at the scene and the two others were taken to the hospital.

One woman is in critical condition while a second woman was seriously hurt, but is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.