CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Two dead in roll-over…

Two dead in roll-over crash in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 22, 2021, 3:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a roll-over crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Beaver Dam Road.

All lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted to Greenbelt Road.

County fire say four people were in the car that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of BW Parkway.

Two died at the scene and the two others were taken to the hospital.

One woman is in critical condition while a second woman was seriously hurt, but is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

luke garrett

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up