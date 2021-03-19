Prince George’s County Public Schools reverses course on Seabrook school move

Prince George's County Public Schools will reverse course with its decision to move Robert Goddard Montessori School. Students will remain in the current school building through the 2022-23 school year.

A Montessori school in Bowie, Maryland, will be staying at its current location in Seabrook, after a protest by members of the school community.

In a letter sent to parents Thursday evening, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said Robert Goddard Montessori School students will remain in the current school building through the 2022-23 school year.

Students will share the facility with sixth graders from Hyattsville Middle School and seventh and eighth graders in the Creative and Performing Arts Program.

“There were many factors to consider in making this decision, but we believe this is the best course of action,” Goldson said in the letter. “Prince George’s County Public Schools will continue working diligently to ensure a smooth transition.”

The Seabrook site where Robert Goddard Montessori School is currently located is identified as a “swing school” for displaced school populations. It will continue to have that designation, the letter said.

The decision comes a day after after parents and students gathered outside the school district’s offices in Upper Marlboro to protest the move.

Parents argued that the building where Robert Goddard students were to be sent — formally known as Meadowbrook Elementary School in Bowie — was not suitable for their needs. It lacks a gym and science labs.

Seventh and eighth grade students from Hyattsville Middle School will instead attend the Bowie-based site as their facility goes through renovations.