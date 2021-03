A man has died in Prince George's County, Maryland, following a shooting.

A man has died in Prince George’s County, Maryland, following a shooting.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Landover Road near a Dollar Tree store in Landover. Police said they found a man outside a store with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.