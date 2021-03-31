CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » New hospital ER will…

New hospital ER will provide pandemic help in Prince George’s Co.

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

March 31, 2021, 3:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A new emergency department is opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
An emergency department is opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
The new emergency department opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
A desk at the new emergency department at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
A hallway at the new emergency department opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
A new emergency department is opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
A new emergency department is opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
A new emergency department is opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
A new emergency department is opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
The exterior of a new emergency department opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

WTOP/Nick Iannelli
(1/10)

Prince George’s County has been Maryland’s hardest-hit county in the pandemic, with more than 78,000 coronavirus cases reported. And now, new hospital resources are on the way to help care for more patients in a more efficient way.

A new emergency department is opening soon at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton.

“The new space adds 18,000 square feet to our emergency care environment,” said Dr. Chile Ahaghotu, the hospital’s vice president of medical affairs. “We’re really excited about it.”

The facility has been under construction since 2019, before the pandemic started.

It is officially scheduled to open Thursday, April 8.

“We have gone through this major renovation during the height of the pandemic,” Ahaghotu noted. “It’ll definitely allow us to manage COVID more effectively.”

The pandemic prompted the hospital to make changes to its construction plans while the project was underway, adding more “negative pressure rooms” that are specifically designed to contain infectious particles.

Before the pandemic, the plan was to have four of those rooms. Instead, there will now be 27.

Kristin Quade, the hospital’s emergency department nurse director, said the new facility is like a beacon of light for her team.

“Being able to have them move to a new space is going to be a huge morale boost for them,” Quade said.

The new space includes a dedicated area to treat behavioral health patients, designated safe spaces for treating victims of sexual assault and two rooms to treat serious trauma patients.

A new specialized area to diagnose and treat patients exposed to dangerous pathogens, such as Ebola, will open this summer.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy

VA to formally implement Biden's workforce order, but AFGE looking for more

Employees give federal HR services low marks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up