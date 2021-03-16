CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Fundraising effort begins to…

Fundraising effort begins to restore century-old Bladensburg Peace Cross

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 16, 2021, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are launching a fundraising effort for the restoration of the Bladensburg Peace Cross, a 40-foot-tall granite monument commemorating 49 World War I servicemen and local residents who died during the conflict.

Located at the intersection of Bladensburg Road, Baltimore Avenue and Annapolis Road, the memorial — erected in 1919 — has fallen into disrepair and is in need of maintenance.

To support fundraising efforts, the county’s parks and recreation department will allow families to buy commemorative bricks inscribed with the text of their choice for installation. All proceeds from the program will go toward the memorial’s restoration.

Bricks can be bought for $500 on the Friends of the Park website.

“With a thoughtful blending of nature and structure, we make the brick program an affordable, permanent way for families and friends to tell the story of individuals who made a difference in their lives as well as within the community,” the site reads.

Inscriptions cannot exceed 18 characters including spaces, and are subject to review by park officials. Families will receive a proof within four weeks of their contribution to view before installation.

“As we honor our local heroes memorialized on the Bladensburg Peace Cross, we now have the opportunity to demonstrate our thanks by contributing to the restoration of the structure,” Maryland State Sen. Malcolm Augustine said in a news release detailing the upcoming program.

“I am pleased to purchase a brick that will be a permanent fixture of this historic memorial, in honor of the four African American soldiers listed on the Peace Cross.”

Following a First Amendment legal challenge over whether the cross’ presence on public land violated the separation of church and state, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that it could remain — allowing county and state park officials to move forward with long-sought restoration efforts.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up