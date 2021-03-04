Alsobrooks wants dedicated time for Prince George’s Co. residents’ COVID-19 vaccinations at county sites

A Prince George's County, Maryland, leader wants county residents to be a higher priority at COVID-19 vaccination sites within its jurisdiction.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during a Thursday news conference that she’s asking the state to block off certain days exclusively for Prince George’s residents to be vaccinated at sites within the county.

Alternatively, Alsobrooks would like to see that at least half of the doses administered at county sites go to Prince George’s residents.

On Wednesday, the office of Gov. Larry Hogan announced that at least 500 appointments at the Six Flags of America site in Bowie would be filled exclusively by county residents through a text message registration.

Prince George’s County has nine vaccine doses allocated for every 100 people — that’s third-lowest in the state, ahead of only Harford and Anne Arundel counties.

The county is the second-most populous in the state and has received the third-most vaccines allocated to it.

Alsobrooks was openly frustrated with how few county residents were receiving vaccinations during a virtual forum with the state’s Department of Health on Wednesday impassioned plea to state leaders on Wednesday when asking for their help getting more doses to county residents.

“I could use words to characterize what that feels like to us — that it is unfair; that it is outrageous,” Alsobrooks said at the time. “But I think the numbers speak for themselves. Ninety percent of the vaccinations at a vaccination site in our county have gone to residents who do not reside there.”

She made it clear on Thursday that “Right now, vaccine supply is the biggest limiting factor in us being able to quickly vaccinate Prince Georgians.”

Dr. George Askew, the county’s Chief Administrative Officer, said that Prince George’s has the infrastructure in place to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day. However, the county is only averaging 1,800 doses per day, according to Alsobrooks.

On the bright side, Prince George’s has already vaccinated 7,500 people in the county this week, and its also received an initial supply of 1,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But there is still some vaccine hesitancy, particularly among the county’s minority residents.

“Unfortunately, the narrative has become that Black and brown residents are being vaccinated at lower rates because they don’t want the vaccine,” Alsobrooks said.

The county still has over 118,000 residents pre-registered to set up their vaccine appointment.