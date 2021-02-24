Teenage boy fatally shot in Prince George’s Co.

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Listen now to WTOP News

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Arnold Road near Whitehall Street in Suitland just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said they found the teen outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The police department’s homicide unit is on the scene, interviewing witnesses.

Detective are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.