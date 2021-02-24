CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Teenage boy fatally shot…

Teenage boy fatally shot in Prince George’s Co.

Jose Umana

February 24, 2021, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Arnold Road near Whitehall Street in Suitland just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said they found the teen outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The police department’s homicide unit is on the scene, interviewing witnesses.

Detective are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS 10-year plan looks to redefine 'unachievable' service standards

SolarWinds fallout sparks calls for mandatory incident reporting, repercussions after cyber attacks

Schedule F is gone, but the debate continues in Congress

New VA secretary 'digging in' on agency's collective bargaining challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up