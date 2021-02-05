‘It sounded like a bomb had gone off’: Warehouse fire, explosions in Beltsville

Firefighters are on the scene of a warehouse fire with explosions in Beltsville, Maryland.

"It sounded like a bomb had gone," Tina Funkhouser told WTOP. (Courtesy Nicholas Neam) Courtesy Nicholas Neam Damaged warehouse after fire and explosions in Beltsville, Maryland, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Courtesy Prince George's County Police Department via Twitter) Courtesy Prince George's County Police Department via Twitter

Working Fire: Approx 7:50am, #PGFD units were dispatched to the 11200 block of Somerset Ave in Beltsville for a reported explosion. On scene, crews found a 1-story warehouse w/ smoke showing from front of building. Building has been evacuated. (More) — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) February 5, 2021

It happened at 7:50 a.m. in an industrial area on Somerset Avenue off Old Baltimore Pike.

“While on scene, there was another explosion which preliminarily appears to have come from a recycling unit” inside the building, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS tweeted.

Both Prince George’s and College Park firefighters said there were no injuries, and the warehouse was evacuated.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported Old Baltimore Pike between Somerset Avenue and Edmonston Road is closed due to the fire department activity as of 8:45 a.m.

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off and inside of our building everything was knocked off … phones were off the hook, pictures were off the walls,” said Tina Funkhouser of N&S Towing, which is across the street from waste management and recycling company Sun Services.

“All you could see was smoke everywhere,” Funkhouser told WTOP.

The fire was reported out just before 9 a.m., according to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS.

A map of the area is below.