'It sounded like a…

‘It sounded like a bomb had gone off’: Warehouse fire, explosions in Beltsville

Matt Small
and Fonda Mwangi

February 5, 2021, 9:30 AM

Damaged warehouse
“It sounded like a bomb had gone,” Tina Funkhouser told WTOP. (Courtesy Nicholas Neam)

Courtesy Nicholas Neam
Damaged warehouse
Damaged warehouse after fire and explosions in Beltsville, Maryland, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police Department via Twitter)

Courtesy Prince George's County Police Department via Twitter
(1/2)
Damaged warehouse
Damaged warehouse

Firefighters are on the scene of a warehouse fire with explosions in Beltsville, Maryland.

It happened at 7:50 a.m. in an industrial area on Somerset Avenue off Old Baltimore Pike.

“While on scene, there was another explosion which preliminarily appears to have come from a recycling unit” inside the building, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS tweeted.

Both Prince George’s and College Park firefighters said there were no injuries, and the warehouse was evacuated.

Meantime, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said while on scene there was another explosion that came from a recycling unit inside the building.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported Old Baltimore Pike between Somerset Avenue and Edmonston Road is closed due to the fire department activity as of 8:45 a.m.

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off and inside of our building everything was knocked off … phones were off the hook, pictures were off the walls,” said Tina Funkhouser of N&S Towing, which is across the street from waste management and recycling company Sun Services.

“All you could see was smoke everywhere,”  Funkhouser told WTOP.

The fire was reported out just before 9 a.m., according to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS.

A map of the area is below.

