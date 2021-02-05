‘It sounded like a bomb had gone off’: Warehouse fire, explosions in Beltsville

Firefighters are on the scene of a warehouse fire with explosions in Beltsville, Maryland.
Working Fire: Approx 7:50am, #PGFD units were dispatched to the 11200 block of Somerset Ave in Beltsville for a reported explosion. On scene, crews found a 1-story warehouse w/ smoke showing from front of building. Building has been evacuated. (More)
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) February 5, 2021
It happened at 7:50 a.m. in an industrial area on Somerset Avenue off Old Baltimore Pike.
“While on scene, there was another explosion which preliminarily appears to have come from a recycling unit” inside the building, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS tweeted.
Both Prince George’s and College Park firefighters said there were no injuries, and the warehouse was evacuated.
Meantime, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said while on scene there was another explosion that came from a recycling unit inside the building.
The WTOP Traffic Center reported Old Baltimore Pike between Somerset Avenue and Edmonston Road is closed due to the fire department activity as of 8:45 a.m.
“It sounded like a bomb had gone off and inside of our building everything was knocked off … phones were off the hook, pictures were off the walls,” said Tina Funkhouser of N&S Towing, which is across the street from waste management and recycling company Sun Services.
“All you could see was smoke everywhere,” Funkhouser told WTOP.
The fire was reported out just before 9 a.m., according to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS.
A map of the area is below.