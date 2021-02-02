2 dead, 4 injured in Suitland Parkway crash

U.S. Park Police officers responded at 12:40 a.m. to the eastbound Suitland Parkway after Branch Avenue.

Two people are dead and four others injured after a crash involving two vehicles on the Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

U.S. Park Police officers responded at 12:40 a.m. to the eastbound Suitland Parkway after Branch Avenue, for a crash between a Mitsubishi sedan and an Acura MDX SUV.

Two adults in the Mitsubishi — a man and a woman — were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others involved in the crash were transported to a hospital with injuries evaluated as non-life threatening.

The identities of the victims have not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the Suitland Parkway is closed to all traffic between Naylor Road and Silver Hill Road due to the ongoing crash investigation just east of Md. Route 5/Branch Avenue.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.