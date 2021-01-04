Man killed in early morning shooting in Prince George’s County

Riverdale Park police responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road.

A man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Riverdale Park, Maryland, police said.

The man, who had what police described as trauma to his upper body, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

So far, there are no suspects.

Riverdale Park police said Prince George’s County police had assumed control of the investigation.

Below is a map showing the general location of the shooting:

