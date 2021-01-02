CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
2 dead after separate shootings in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

January 30, 2021, 1:25 AM

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Prince George County, Maryland, Friday evening.

First, a man was shot at around 8:50 p.m. on Shadyside Avenue near Lacy Avenue in Hillcrest Heights.

Prince George’s County police said the man took himself to the hospital after being shot. He died shortly after his arrival.

The second shooting left a woman dead in Hyattsville.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hamilton Street near Edmonston Road.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found the woman in a parking lot, dealing with multiple gunshot wounds.

She later died at a hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating both shootings as homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

