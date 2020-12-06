Power outage affects thousands after car rams pole in Prince George’s Co.

Nearly 2,000 D.C.-area residents lost power Sunday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole in Suitland, Maryland.

A car rammed into a pole around 6 a.m. near Suitland Parkway and Silver Hill Road, Prince George’s County police said.

The driver was hurt and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

PEPCO reported that more than 1,000 D.C. residents and more than 900 Prince George’s County residents lost power.

Power was returned to the majority of affected residents by 6:30 a.m., Pepco said.

The crash has closed all Silver Hill Road lanes between Parkway Terrace Drive and Maywood Lane, as well as Suitland Parkway, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

