Pedestrian struck, killed in Prince George’s County

A man was struck and killed Saturday evening in Capitol Heights, Maryland, the police said Monday.

He was in the road on East Capitol Street near Yost Place when he was hit a little after 6 p.m., the police said in a statement.

The driver remained at the scene, where the man was pronounced dead, the police said. They haven’t identified the pedestrian yet, and are still trying to contact the man’s family.

They said the pedestrian wasn’t in a crosswalk.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 301-731-4422. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.