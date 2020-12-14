HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Man killed in Prince George’s County crash

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

December 14, 2020, 8:35 AM

A man is dead after a car crash Sunday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Livingston Road in Fort Washington.

According to authorities, the driver was traveling northbound on Livingston Road when he crossed over to the southbound lanes, hitting an SUV as he passed Taylor Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

