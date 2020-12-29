Free rides on Prince George’s County’s TheBus end in January

Prince George's County's TheBus in Maryland is set to charge passengers again and allow front-door boarding next week, following Metrobus' lead.

The “step toward normalcy” will begin Jan. 4, 2021, after TheBus provided months of free service and required backdoor entrance because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince George’s County spokeswoman Paulette Jones said.

“These changes come after extensive safety and cleaning protocols were introduced into the system, including the installation of protective barriers on all vehicles,” she said in a release.

Jones urged riders to use SmarTrip cards so they can pay swiftly, limiting bus drivers’ possible exposure to the coronavirus. If a rider doesn’t have a prepaid card, she said, passengers should have the exact $1 fare ready.

Earlier in December, WMATA made a similar decision to begin collecting fairs and opening front doors at the start of the new year.

While TheBus passengers won’t be able to ride free next year, the county will reduce the standard one-way fair to $1. The bus service charged $1.25 before the pandemic.

Senior citizens, those with disabilities and children under 2 will continue to ride free of charge after Jan. 4.

Bus routes and schedules will not change.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.