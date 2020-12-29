CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Free rides on Prince…

Free rides on Prince George’s County’s TheBus end in January

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

December 29, 2020, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County’s TheBus in Maryland is set to charge passengers again and allow front-door boarding next week, following Metrobus’ lead.

The “step toward normalcy” will begin Jan. 4, 2021, after TheBus provided months of free service and required backdoor entrance because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince George’s County spokeswoman Paulette Jones said.

“These changes come after extensive safety and cleaning protocols were introduced into the system, including the installation of protective barriers on all vehicles,” she said in a release.

Jones urged riders to use SmarTrip cards so they can pay swiftly, limiting bus drivers’ possible exposure to the coronavirus. If a rider doesn’t have a prepaid card, she said, passengers should have the exact $1 fare ready.

Earlier in December, WMATA made a similar decision to begin collecting fairs and opening front doors at the start of the new year.

While TheBus passengers won’t be able to ride free next year, the county will reduce the standard one-way fair to $1. The bus service charged $1.25 before the pandemic.

Senior citizens, those with disabilities and children under 2 will continue to ride free of charge after Jan. 4.

Bus routes and schedules will not change.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up