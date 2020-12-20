Archives employee sentenced for taking illegal payments

A former employee of the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland has been sentenced to four months of home detention for illegally accepting payments from companies for work that was part of his federal job.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day also on Friday ordered Gerald Luchansky, 82, of Annapolis, Maryland, to pay a $5,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says Luchansky pleaded guilty to receipt of unauthorized compensation by a government employee. Luchansky was an archives specialist for NARA from 1979 until his retirement in 2017.

