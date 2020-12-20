CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Archives employee sentenced for…

Archives employee sentenced for taking illegal payments

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former employee of the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland has been sentenced to four months of home detention for illegally accepting payments from companies for work that was part of his federal job.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day also on Friday ordered Gerald Luchansky, 82, of Annapolis, Maryland, to pay a $5,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says Luchansky pleaded guilty to receipt of unauthorized compensation by a government employee. Luchansky was an archives specialist for NARA from 1979 until his retirement in 2017.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up