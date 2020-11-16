Prince George’s Co. officer shoots at suspect attempting to flee arrest in Camp Springs

A Prince George’s County officer shot at a person attempting to flee an arrest warrant in Camp Springs Monday morning.

Prince George’s County police say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex on Telfair Boulevard near Hartfield Avenue.

We are on the scene of a non-contact departmental shooting in the 4300 block of Telfair Blvd. There are no injuries. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 16, 2020

Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said officers arrived with the arrest warrant, but the suspect ran out the back of the apartment.

Velez said an officer, who knew the suspect to be armed and dangerous, was waiting behind the apartment and fired at the suspect’s direction.

The shot caused the suspect to run back into the apartment where police made the arrest.

Velez said no one was hurt during the arrest, and the shooting is under investigation. The identity of the suspect was not revealed.

It was the second shooting incident involving a Prince George’s County in two consecutive days. An officer shot and injured a man outside a liquor store on New Hampshire Avenue Sunday night.

