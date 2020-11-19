Prince George’s Co. announces National Harbor curfew for unaccompanied minors

Citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Prince George's County, Maryland, executives instituted a weekend curfew for unaccompanied minors within the National Harbor complex starting Friday.

In a news release, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said unaccompanied minors have been spending time at the entertainment and shopping complex without adhering to public mask rules in recent weeks.

NEWS: Prince George’s County has issued a Health Directive and Order imposing a curfew at National Harbor for unaccompanied minors (ages 17 and under) beginning Friday, November 20 at 5 PM. The curfew will be in effect on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 PM to 6 AM. pic.twitter.com/YFMceLGQUe — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) November 20, 2020

She called the rise in coronavirus cases “concerning.”

In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, unaccompanied minors (those 17 and younger) will not be allowed at National Harbor on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 p.m. onward. The curfew ends at 6 a.m.

Those accompanied by an adult will be able to stay out.

The county did not say when the curfew will end.

Dr. Ernest Carter, the Prince George’s County Health Officer, said interviews and contact tracing efforts have found that people who have recently tested positive for the virus have attended large gatherings.

“We know COVID-19 is spreading due to people engaging in these high-risk activities, and it needs to stop,” he said in the release.

Just a week ago, one hotel at National Harbor closed because it was discovered to be hosting too many occupants over a room’s capacity.

