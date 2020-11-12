National Harbor hotel shut down because of pandemic restrictions

A Prince George's County, Maryland, hotel has been shut down because of new coronavirus restrictions.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, hotel has been shut down because of new coronavirus restrictions.

The Hampton Inn and Suites National Harbor announced it’s closing with a sign posted on its front door that said it closed “to protect public health and safety.”

A hotel employee confirmed the closing, telling WTOP the property was discovered hosting too many occupants over a room’s capacity.

Guests can stay in their rooms Thursday night but will have to look elsewhere to stay after checking out Friday.

It is unknown when the hotel will be allowed to reopen.

WTOP has contacted the county’s department of health for comment.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that they have increased enforcement at the National Harbor since the summer because parents were dropping off children to spend the day there.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to drop off unaccompanied minors to hang out at the National Harbor who are not there to shop, who are not there to dine and who are not there with a responsible adult,” Alsobrooks said at a press conference Thursday.

“The National Harbor is a place of business. It’s a place where people go to conduct business, to shop.”

She said that she has heard complaints from local businesses and residents about minors in the area without supervision.

“They do not want unaccompanied children hanging out at the National Harbor. It is causing a very unsafe situation, not only for those children, but it is disruptive,” Alsobrooks said. “They are very concerned about their quality of life.”

She said that they are going to be working to put new restrictions in place in the area to make it difficult to drive up and drop off children.