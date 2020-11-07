10 Bowie State University students test positive for COVID-19

Bowie State University said 10 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and it's now taking steps to stop the virus from spreading.

Six of the students with positive test results live on campus, and four are off-campus students.

Faculty and students were notified by email, and an online statement was posted to the school website yesterday.

“All of these students are now in isolation, and spaces where they had been on campus are being deep cleaned. All of the students are doing well,” the statement said.

BSU said the students are now self-isolating, and classmates who had come in contact with them are also being quarantined but have all tested negative and aren’t showing symptoms.

A spokeswoman for the school told The Capital Gazette all fall semester courses will be virtual after Thanksgiving.

The university is also deep cleaning areas the infected students may have visited.

Officials will monitor the students and test for the virus again in the coming days.

The school is reminding students and faculty to wear masks and follow CDC safety measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

