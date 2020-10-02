2 people bitten by rabid cat in Prince George’s County

The cat, believed to be a stray, was captured and euthanized, and the Maryland Department of Health confirmed that the cat tested positive for rabies.

Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a brown tabby cat in the area of Croom Road in Upper Marlboro to get in touch with them.

On Monday, a brown tabby cat, believed to be a stray, bit two people.

The cat was captured and euthanized, and the Maryland Department of Health confirmed that the cat tested positive for rabies.

Health officials urge you to contact them at (301) 583-3750 if you or any of your pets might have come in contact with the cat between Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, and can be life-threatening.

If you come across a stray animal, do not approach it and make sure you follow leash laws with your pet. Make sure your pets’ vaccinations are up to date.

If you’ve been bitten or exposed to an animal that may be rabid, get medical attention immediately and report the exposure to your local animal control agency or health department.

Information on rabies and prevention can be found on Maryland’s health department website.