ELECTION NEWS: Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Follow election coverage live
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 people bitten by…

2 people bitten by rabid cat in Prince George’s County

Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP

October 30, 2020, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a brown tabby cat in the area of Croom Road in Upper Marlboro to get in touch with them.

On Monday, a brown tabby cat, believed to be a stray, bit two people.

The cat was captured and euthanized, and the Maryland Department of Health confirmed that the cat tested positive for rabies.

Health officials urge you to contact them at (301) 583-3750 if you or any of your pets might have come in contact with the cat between Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, and can be life-threatening.

If you come across a stray animal, do not approach it and make sure you follow leash laws with your pet. Make sure your pets’ vaccinations are up to date.

If you’ve been bitten or exposed to an animal that may be rabid, get medical attention immediately and report the exposure to your local animal control agency or health department.

Information on rabies and prevention can be found on Maryland’s health department website.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

A year later, where does the Federal Data Strategy go from here?

USPS sweeps 220 mail processing sites for any undelivered ballots following federal court order

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up