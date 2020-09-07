Police ID man killed in Prince George’s County stabbing

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have identified the man who was killed Friday near Largo Town Center.

Andrae Dyer, 39, of Oxon Hill, was found with multiple stab wounds just before 7 a.m. on Largo Center Drive, police said. He died a short time later in a hospital.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify any suspects.

Anyone with information on this case can call police at (301) 516-2512. Callers wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of the area where the police said they found Dyer.