A man died after he was stabbed at Largo Town Center early Friday.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man died after he was stabbed near Largo Town Center in Largo, Maryland, Friday morning.

Prince George’s County Police said they responded to 800 Largo Center Drive around 7 a.m. for a robbery call.

There, they found a man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police remain on the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name or any additional details.

Below is a map of where the Largo Town Center is located.