Banquet halls, indoor pools given OK to reopen under Prince George’s Co. Phase 2 reopening plan

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced on Wednesday the reopening of additional establishments and facilities as the county recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the county announced:

Banquet halls, receptions and meeting rooms in hotels, conference centers and similar establishments that offer dining or meeting facilities to the public may open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 150 people, whichever is lower. No buffets will be allowed; there can be no more than six people per table, and physical distancing must be enforced.

Cigar, hookah and vape establishments may open for retail sales only (no smoking on premises) with a maximum of one person per 100 square feet of sales space, not to exceed 50% maximum capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained and employees must wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

Tanning salons may reopen under the same guidelines as other personal services. Customers must be served by appointment only and only one customer is allowed per 200 square feet of service area, up to a maximum of 50% capacity.

Indoor pools, both public and private, may open up to 50% maximum capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained and individuals must wear face coverings when not in the pool.

“Medium-risk” youth sports may now resume in small groups of no more than nine team members and one coach, with a maximum of 100 people in any given area. This includes sports such as soccer, baseball and lacrosse. A full list of medium-risk sports as defined by Maryland’s Sports Commission Return to Play Committee can be found online here on page 5.

The county also announced parents and guardians are no longer allowed inside of daycare facilities for pick-up and drop-off of children.

The county also expanded the requirement for face coverings inside public buildings or establishments to anyone over age 5. Previously, face coverings were required for people age 9 and up.

Limits on large public gatherings, such as parades or festivals, remain the same: one person/family unit per 200 square feet or a maximum of 50 persons, whichever is lower.

Click here for more information on Prince George’s County’s phased reopening plan.

Stand Up & Deliver

The county’s food assistance program, Stand Up & Deliver, will have distributions this week at the following locations:

Friday, Sept. 25, at 12:30 p.m. (Prepared Meals)

Beltsville Seventh-Day Adventist Church – 4220 Ammendale Road, Beltsville, MD

First Baptist Church of District Heights – 7234 Lansdale St., District Heights

Turner A.M.E. Church – 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville (prepared meals and groceries)

Saturday, Sept. 26 (Groceries)

First Baptist Church of Highland Park (11 a.m.) – 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover

Ebenezer Church of God (11:30 AM) – 7550 Buchanan St., Landover Hills

Click here for more information on food distribution locations.

