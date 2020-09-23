CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Northam announces plans to refinance college bonds

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 2:23 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing a new plan to refinance debt related to construction on college campuses, a move he said will save public colleges $300 million over the next two years.

Northam made the announcement Tuesday at George Mason University, which the governor’s office said will save $58.3 million over the next two years.

The governor said the state will take advantage of low interest rates by refinancing bonds issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia and the Virginia College Building Authority.

Northam said colleges would not have to make any principal payments on any VCBA bonds through fiscal 2023.

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

