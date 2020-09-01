CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings | Va. Gov. Northam tests positive for infection | Latest virus test results in DC region
1 dead after SUV crashes into house in Seat Pleasant

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

September 26, 2020, 12:47 PM

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a house in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, on Saturday morning.

The driver of the SUV, the vehicle’s only occupant, died at the scene, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Firefighters said they responded to the 5900 block of Addison Road in Seat Pleasant for a vehicle into a home around 7:15 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they discovered a vehicle with a power line down on top of it and flames from the vehicle extending into a home, according to firefighters.

The SUV was moving on Addison Road near Seat Pleasant Drive when it hit a pole, then crashed into the home, firefighters said.

The utility pole then fell onto another vehicle that was behind the SUV, but the driver of that car was able to back away safely before the SUV caught fire.

Four people inside the house were able to evacuate safely. A fifth resident was not home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The fire department said the county’s office of emergency management is helping the five people who are now displaced find a place to stay.

A map of the scene is below.

