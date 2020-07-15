CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northern Va. cases down; Tidewater region sees uptick | Charles Co. school year to start online | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Prince George’s County mother charged in death of infant son

Valerie Bonk

July 15, 2020, 10:32 AM

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of her infant son after she admitted that she suffocated the child, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Detectives said Shannon Renee Thompson, 34, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the death of Majesty Thompson, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the family’s home on Cambleton Court in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on the evening of June 17 for a welfare check. Police said the baby was located in the home unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

After an autopsy, the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to police. The mother admitted to suffocating the infant and she is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (301) 516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online.

