Police: 1 woman dead after 4-vehicle collision in Prince George’s Co.

A woman is dead after a crash involving four vehicles on Monday in Laurel, Maryland, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The collision happened on Laurel Bowie Road near Powder Mill Road around 12:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation showed that one vehicle collided with another when entering a curve on the road, causing a chain reaction.

Stephanie Johnstone, 28, of Harwood, Maryland, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said Johnstone was the driver of one of the four involved cars.

Police did not provide the conditions of the other drivers and passengers involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department’s collision analysis and reconstruction unit. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map showing where the crash happened.

