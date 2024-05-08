Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police: 1 woman dead…

Police: 1 woman dead after 4-vehicle collision in Prince George’s Co.

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

May 8, 2024, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is dead after a crash involving four vehicles on Monday in Laurel, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The collision happened on Laurel Bowie Road near Powder Mill Road around 12:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation showed that one vehicle collided with another when entering a curve on the road, causing a chain reaction.

Stephanie Johnstone, 28, of Harwood, Maryland, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said Johnstone was the driver of one of the four involved cars.

Police did not provide the conditions of the other drivers and passengers involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department’s collision analysis and reconstruction unit. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map showing where the crash happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up